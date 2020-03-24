East Devon walkers raised vital funds for cash-strapped school

Walkers, including St Peter's headteacher Steve Hitchcock, raise funds for St Peter's. Picture :Lorraine Gardner Archant

A group of walkers from the Topsham area has raised more than £725 for St Peter’s Primary School.

The rambling group organised the walk after hearing of the financial strain the Budleigh Salterton school was experiencing.

Headteacher Steve Hitchcock, who joined the walk himself, had previously met with the group and explained how the school was struggling to break even with the cuts to education in recent years.

The sponsored walk took place before the Government measures prohibiting gatherings of more than two people in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Lorraine Gardner said the walk was very successful.

She added: “Mr Hitchcock’s passion and enthusiasm inspired us, and as a small group of ladies who walk along the coastal path and enjoy the beautiful countryside in our rambles around Budleigh, we decided we would like to help.”