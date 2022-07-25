Fundraising success for Twilight Walk

This year’s Twilight Walk in Exmouth has raised nearly £38,000 for Hospiscare.

More than 500 people gathered in Exmouth on Saturday, July 9 to walk a route of either six or 13 miles, starting from Manor Gardens.

Hospiscare Senior Events Fundraiser, Martin Stokke, said: “It was absolutely fantastic to be able to come together with our Twilight walkers, supporters and volunteers after two years. I am delighted to report that so far, the event has raised over £37,000 to support local end-of-life care.

“The money raised will enable us to continue providing our specialist care at no cost to patients and families across Exeter, Mid and East Devon.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all the brilliant people who came out to support their local hospice and express our gratitude to our headline event sponsor, Jurassic Fibre.”

Hospiscare would like to thank all of the walkers, the event volunteers and the local businesses who raised awareness and donated a percentage of their proceeds on the day.