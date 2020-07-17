Funding plea from Exmouth’s Centre Stage

Oliver at the Pavilion in 2019 by Centre Stage. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

A donation plea has been made by a youth theatre company in Exmouth hoping to celebrate its 50th birthday next year.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a ‘huge impact’ on Centre Stage and its performances with all shows being cancelled.

This, along with the lack of income from hiring out of costumes has meant the company faces a race against time to raise funds and secure its future.

Centre stage is applying for various grants and is now calling on the public to help.

A Gofundme page has been launched to raise funds for the club.

Mark Worsley, president of Centre Stage, said: “Our company and supporters’ health and welfare is of paramount importance to us, so everything has stopped this year following Government guidance.

“We are very conscious that we are all in the same predicament, and sadly we see businesses folding and individuals struggling to continue.

“It is the same for this company, our lack of income is now taking its toll.”

Centre Stage is still paying money out on a monthly basis for its store, where the costumes are kept, but this cost is not being offset by the outfits being hired out.

Mr Worsley said he is hopeful its Christmas concert can go ahead if and when theatres open.

He added: “We have to be honest in saying that if this doesn’t happen, we will simply run out of money.

“Our plan is to keep applying for money and to appeal to our local and wider community to crowdfund to help us through.

“We all remain positive and look forward to our 50th anniversary but we need a ‘plan b’ if theatres remain closed.”

He thanked the Exmouth community for its ‘continued support’ and urged people to keep talking about Centre Stage and share its crowdfunding page on social media.

Centre Stage was formed in 1971 as the 14-20 Music and Drama Society and currently has more than 40 young people as members.

