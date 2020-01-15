Winter Dartmoor trek to raise money for Deaf Academy

An Exmouth optometrist is taking on a winter trek across Dartmoor to raise money for the town's new Deaf Academy.

Michael Beavis, who works at the Boots Opticians in the Magnolia Centre, will be doing a 50km traverse next month as the 'one thing' he is doing for the academy.

The Deaf Academy is teaming up with the Journal for its 'do one thing' campaign to get people to help in any way they can as it looks to raise the final £250,000 needed to kit out the multi-million pound facility.

The state-of-the-art academy is set to open in April.

Mr Beavis, who is a keen adventurer and fundraiser, is hoping to hit a £200 target through the event and his fundraising will be matched by his employer.

He said: "My team and I in the Exmouth branch love supporting local good causes and charities.

"Since we make a living out of helping people both see better and hear better, supporting the relocation of our local Deaf Academy is right up our street.

"The Winter Traverse across Dartmoor is a 50km run or walk across the National Park from South Brent in the south-east to Meldon Reservoir in the north.

"Who wouldn't want to give that a go?

"The wild landscape of Dartmoor is truly beautiful, and a winter traverse could offer anything from blue skies to torrential rain. Fingers crossed for at least some dry weather."

Sarah Shaw, fundraising appeal manager at the Deaf Academy, said: "Hearing about Michael's amazing challenge makes me feel cold already.

"Huge thanks to him for taking on this challenge and for choosing to support the new Deaf Academy.

"It is also lovely to hear of Boots' support through their matching funding scheme. "With less than 100 days to go now until the opening of our Academy we are in our last fundraising push to make sure that we can fully fit out the building with all of the equipment that our amazing deaf students need."

- Are you doing 'one thing' to raise money or help the Deaf Academy ahead of its move to Exmouth? Email exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk to tell us about it