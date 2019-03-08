Exmouth Memory Café to benefit from Alzheimers fundraiser

An Exmouth woman whose father-in-law died following a battle with dementia is holding a fundraiser next month.

Nicky Burnett has been raising funds for the Alzheimers Society since Andrew Burnett was diagnosed with degenerative condition.

However this year's event will also generate much needed funds for Exmouth Memory Café, based in Exmouth.

Mrs Burnett said: "My passion has always been toward the research for the cure but when I went to the café it was a lovely atmosphere.

"It helps my family to think that we are helping other families that will be going through the awful trauma that we did."

This year's event, taking place on Friday, October 18, from 7.30pm, will feature music from One Foot in the Groove as well as a raffle, an auction and a buffet.

For tickets, costing £15 each, or to donate items to the auction, ring Mrs Burnett on 07795 292239

Exmouth Memory Café meets on the last Thursday of every month from 2pm until 4pm at the Imperial Hotel.