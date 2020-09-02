Table top fundraiser for Exmouth in Bloom

One of the many beautiful floral displays in Exmouth Picture: Exmouth in Bloom Exmouth in Bloom

A group of eager volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom are planning a table-top fundraiser, to raise money to ensure the town is filled with colourful flower displays next year.

The group works closely with the council to ensure the town features quality floral displays all year round, and needs to acquire £17,000 annually to maintain its existing high standards.

On Saturday, September 5, from 10am to 4pm, there will be a table-top sale in the front garden of 59 Halsdon Avenue, Exmouth (EX8 3DH). The items on sale will include quality plants, home-made preserves, 2021 calendars, notepads, Teddy cardigans, homemade shopping bags and plenty of gift ideas for those wanting to stock up early for Christmas.

Covid-19 measures will be in place and Exmouth in Bloom has now acquired a contactless payment facility which will be in use on the day.

The last table-top fundraiser at the beginning of August raised £354.90.