New funding pot for community buildings in East Devon

Adam Manning

Published: 12:13 PM October 13, 2021   
Lympstone Village Hall and car park

Lympstone Village Hall

Two East Devon village halls are set for a cash injection of nearly £6,000 towards improvements. 

The halls in Lympstone and Northleigh have been awarded the money as part of East Devon District Council's new Community Building Fund, which offers grants of up to £5,000 to help improve village halls, community buildings and shops.   

Lympstone Village Hall is set to receive £3,364 to go towards a new ceiling projector and Northleigh near Colyton will receive more than £2,500 to resurface the car park, to make the hall more accessible.  

The closing date for new applicants is January 14, 2022 and is open to all community-run buildings and shops within the East Devon District Council region to help fund for projects such as new or improved toilet facilities, kitchen amenities, roof repairs, heating and new door fixtures.

To find out more and to apply go to: eastdevon.gov.uk/grants-and-funding/grants-available-from-us/community-buildings-fund 

Councillor Jack Rowland, East Devon District Council Chair of the Community Grants Panel, said : “As the next closing date is on January  14, 2022, I’d encourage eligible bids to be submitted for consideration.

"The latest successful bids perfectly illustrate what can be achieved with assistance from this grant fund to make improvements to community buildings that have such an important role to play.” 


Exmouth News
Lympstone News

