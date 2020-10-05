£17,000 floodlights fundraising appeal in bid to continue youth football and air ambulance landing site

One of the floodlights which needs replacing at Budleigh Salterton AFC. Picture: Keith Wood Archant

A fundraising appeal has been launched by Budleigh Salterton AFC in a bid to replace floodlights.

The Devon Air Ambulance landing at Budleigh Salterton AFC. Picture: Keith Wood The Devon Air Ambulance landing at Budleigh Salterton AFC. Picture: Keith Wood

The existing lights, which are more than 20 years old, not only allow multiple age groups to play at Greenway Lane at night, but also enable the pitch to be used as a landing site for Devon Air Ambulance (DAA).

However, the ground now needs new floodlights as the coastal atmosphere and seagulls have had a ‘devastating effect’ on the existing ones.

The club has launched a £17,000 fundraising bid to replace the 16 lights and is asking help from the community to make this happen.

A spokesman for the club said: “The lights now require replacing, and although the club can try and nurse the lights through this season, unless they are replaced, it may be that football under lights and the DAA may have to be suspended due to the safety conditions.

“The replacement of the lights would guarantee the service offered to the Devon Air Ambulance and would obviously benefit many years of supporting young people in the football community.”

Budleigh Salterton AFC is home to five football teams – senior, ladies, U18, U16 and U14 – and the club prides itself on supporting the development of young footballers.

Since 2017, the ground has been used by DAA as a community landing side and the air ambulance has landed several times in the last three years.

As a result, the air ambulance crews have been able to attend emergencies faster.

In a bid to raise the £17,000 needed, the club can apply for funding and will try ‘as many avenues as possible, but it is never a guarantee’.

The club is inviting businesses to pay £500 - £300 of which would go directly to the appeal - for an advertising board and the Greenway Lane pitch has space for 16 boards, each measuring eight foot by two foot made by Devon Signs.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the appeal should email club secretary Keith Wood by emailing bsafc.secretary@aol.com or visit the website or the Facebook page.