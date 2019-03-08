Advanced search

It's bubble time! Fun run to raise money for Exmouth charity

PUBLISHED: 17:01 03 June 2019

The Bubble Rush will come to Exeter and will be raising money for Pete's Dragons. Picture: Colin Rayner LRPS

The Bubble Rush will come to Exeter and will be raising money for Pete's Dragons. Picture: Colin Rayner LRPS

A fun run with a bubbly twist is seeking participants to raise money for an Exmouth charity.

The Bubble Rush will come to Exeter and will be raising money for Pete's Dragons. Picture: Colin Rayner LRPS

Pete's Dragons has partnered up with Bubble Rush for the 5km course around Exeter Racecourse at the end of the month.

The charity is looking for people to sign up for the family-friendly event when it is held in Exeter for the first time on Saturday, June 29.

Participants taking on the course will be bombarded by colourful bubbles fired out of foam cannons and receive a medal at the end.

Charity CEO Alison Jordan said: "We are thrilled to partner with Bubble Rush. We immediately knew that a fun, outdoor event suitable for everyone to take part in fitted our ethos perfectly.

"We encourage everyone who wants to have a fabulous family, work or group day out and experience something a little different to sign up and consider fundraising for the valuable work of Pete's Dragons at the same time."

Pete's Dragons, which is based in Exeter Road, Exmouth, provides a bespoke service to anyone in Devon who has been affected by suicide bereavement.

Diana Caldwell, of Bubble Rush, said: "We are so excited to be bringing Bubble Rush to Exeter for the first time.

"There's no minimum or maximum age limit, and the course is pushchair-friendly, so it's a great fun event for families and friends to get together for a fantastic cause.

"Every bubbly step that people take will help to raise vital funds for Pete's Dragons."

Tickets for Exeter Bubble Rush are on sale now. The entry price includes a Bubble Rush t-shirt to wear at the event and a finisher's medal.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/exeter-bubble-rush-the-fun-run-through-coloured-bubbles-tickets-54243662254 to buy your ticket.

All tickets are subject to a booking fee. Under-threes can take part free of charge, but will not receive a t-shirt or a medal.

More information about the event and full terms and conditions are available at: www.bubble-rush.co.uk/exeter

Visit petesdragons.org.uk to find out more about Pete's Dragons.

