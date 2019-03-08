Gallery

Supporters turn out to enjoy fun day for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare

Hospiscare Exmouth and Lympstone family fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Copyright 2009

A charity day in the sun raised vital funds for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare.

Hospiscare Exmouth and Lympstone family fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Hospiscare Exmouth and Lympstone family fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

The annual event continues to attract large crowds as visitors enjoyed the event on Saturday, July 6.

A range of stalls and activities raised money for the branch.

Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare needs to raise in excess of £400,000 every year to support its services.

On the day, visitors could try their hand and their luck, at the wheel of fortune, whack-a-rat, lucky dip and tombola stalls.

After enjoying refreshments or picking up a bargain, those in attendance could watch a number of performances from local groups.

The charity raises funds to pay for specialist home nursing service by Hospiscare for people in Exmouth and Lympstone.

The branch recruits volunteers who can provide driving, sitting and bereavement support for carers and their loved ones.

