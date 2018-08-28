From indoors to outdoors: Exmouth firm moves into independent traders’ strip

Lisa Hamer of Mrs Snuggles decorating her new premises on Exeter Road.

The owner of an Exmouth firm has revealed her big expansion plans after moving to a new unit.

Lisa Hamer, who runs Mrs Snuggles Workshop, has left Exmouth’s indoor market after 11 months to set up shop in Exeter Road.

The move has allowed Lisa to grow her business, which makes memory bear stuffed toys, to offer two new party services - a slime lab for budding scientists and a princess pamper parlour.

Lisa said: “The business really took off when I moved into the indoor market, but I always found I had limited space when hosting parties.

“It was a no brainer to move to a bigger space.”

The move comes at a time where high streets in the UK face uncertain times.

But Lisa is confident her decision will pay off, adding: “I am offering a service instead of retail.

“I think the high street in the future will feature more services than shops.”

Mrs Snuggles Workshop is now at 47 Exeter Road.

It is anticipated that the business will open its doors by the end of the month.