Campaigners call on water companies to clean up their act

The group from Exeter Friends of the Earth with their mascot on Exmouth seafront - Credit: Exeter Friends of the Earth

A demonstration against sewage ‘poo-llution’ in local rivers took place on Exmouth seafront on Sunday, April 3.

A group from Exeter Friends of the Earth displayed an eye-catching mascot representing the untreated waste discharged into rivers and seas by water companies.

Data collected from the water companies by the Environment Agency, published on March 31 this year, shows that there were 1,391 ‘storm overflows’ from South West Water’s sewers in 2021.

The demonstrators walked the 12 miles from Exeter city centre to Exmouth seafront, collecting signatures for a petition by Surfers Against Sewage. It calls for the designation of 200 river bathing sites across the UK and a legal obligation on the Government to improve water quality.

The demonstrators from Exeter Friends of the Earth - Credit: Exeter Friends of the Earth

A spokesperson for the group said: “Our mascot was key to grabbing the eye of passers-by, especially on the cycle path as the group neared Exmouth.

“Despite not saying a word, it made for a great conversation starter enabling the group to discuss the extent of the sewage pollution crisis with members of the public.

“A large proportion of people they chatted to were swimmers, and what was overwhelmingly clear was that the message on their large banner, reading “Say NO to POOllution” was something almost everyone could get behind. A number of locals took the opportunity to sign the latest Surfers Against Sewage petition.

Demonstrators against sewage pollution take a break on Exmouth beach - Credit: Exeter Friends of the Earth



