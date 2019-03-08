Exmouth Library friends group to disband - citing a lack of community support

Exmouth library. Ref exe 2512-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

A lack of community support has forced an Exmouth fundraising group to disband after it unsuccessfully tried to attract younger volunteers.

The Friends of Exmouth Library will cease to exist from December 2, following a decision taken an extraordinary meeting.

Group member Marianne Serra said: "We have tried to attract younger volunteers without success.

"Many of us are way beyond retirement age and suffer from ill health.

"It is somewhat ironic that we are the largest town in Devon and we have the largest secondary school in Europe, yet we can't find enough volunteers to support our busy library supervisor."

The group meets once a month and stages various fundraising events throughout the year.

Mrs Serra praised the 'sterling job' done by the current committee, comprising a chair, treasurer and secretary - all of which will be standing down for various reasons."