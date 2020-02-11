'Heartbroken' Exmouth girls to walk 10-miles for animals affected by Australian bush fires

Ciara New and Caitlyn Vertigan who will be walking 10 miles to raise funds for the WWF. Picture: Victoria Roberts Archant

A pair of Exmouth youngsters are gearing up to embark on a 10-mile walk to help animals devastated by bush fires in Australia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ciara New, aged 12, and her Caitlyn Vertigan, 10, will walk from Exmouth to Darts Farm in Topsham in aid of the WWF.

The global charity is providing emergency funds to care for injured wildlife, helping to restore homes for koalas and planting 10,000 trees once the fires clear.

More than 10 million hectares have been burnt so far - equivalent to 40 per cent of the UK.

According to WWF, an estimated 1.25 billion animals have been affected.

Caitlyn's mum Victoria Roberts said: "It breaks their hearts to see the devastation it's causing to all of nature especially both being such animal lovers."

The pair will complete their walk on Saturday, February 15.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tamara-new