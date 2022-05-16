New name and fresh look for Exmouth Museum
- Credit: Exmouth Museum
Exmouth Museum has had a facelift with the repainting of its frontage and a sign bearing its new name - The Exmouth Museum & Heritage Centre.
The rebranding reflects the growing interest by townspeople in their heritage and in researching their family's history.
The Society of Exmouth Museum is now appealing for support from local residents, through donations to the museum’s upkeep or volunteering.
Spokesman Mike Menhenitt said: “We always need volunteers for all sorts of things from stewarding to maintenance.
“Even if you can only spare an hour or two we would still love to hear from you.”
Financial supporters can now contribute regularly via a bank standing order; for more details visit www.exmouthmuseum.co.uk, pick up a leaflet from reception, or email exmouthmuseum@gmail.com
The museum is now fully open after its redecoration from Monday to Saturday 10am – 4pm, closed on Fridays and Sundays.
It will have a stand at the Exmouth Festival between Friday June 3 and Sunday 5, with the chance to enter the Jubilee raffle with prizes including £100 cash.