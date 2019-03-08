Television disruption expected for transmitter works

Freeview have confirmed households in Budleigh Salterton could face disruption to their television signal as works take place on a transmitter

Works on the Budleigh Salterton television transmitter means some residents will have to retune their devices tomorrow (Wednesday, March 27).

Freeview has announced it will begin works to move some of its channels to new airwaves in preparation for future development of new mobile broadband services.

Work on the Budleigh transmitter will begin tomorrow and is expected to be finished by late afternoon.

A spokesman for Freeview said some households will face disruption to their service while works are taking place.

Anyone who is missing Freeview channels after 5pm is advised to retune their devices.

For more information go to the Freeview webiste or ring the Freeview Advice Line on 0808 100 0288.