Every spring and autumn Freemasons from all around Devon meet to support local organisations who require financial assistance, among which are children’s charities, schools, youth centres and locally based charities including hospices, hospital services and cancer charities.

The money is raised through the Wake Fund, a trust conceived by William Alexander Kneel, the Devonshire Provincial Grand Master from 1970 to 1984, the late owner of Kneels laundry and dry cleaners (now Johnsons). Since the idea was initiated, the fund has grown through the continued generosity of Devonshire Freemasons and wise investments. Today it stands at £2.3 million from which the trustees distribute the income generated, currently around £50,000 each year.

Reuben Ayres, Devonshire’s Charity Steward said: “Since the first disbursement in 2001 nearly £875,000 has been given to over 960 worthy non-masonic organisations and charities throughout Devon, selected by members of the 131 Masonic lodges based throughout the county.”

Provincial Grand Master Ian Kingsbury added: “We are so lucky that the county has this legacy to share to small Devon groups and charities who

are put forward by their local Lodges. It’s a chance for us to help where other funding may be difficult to get for small local groups.”

This year on Thursday 21st October at 6pm, Nicholas Ball, Deputy Provincial Grand Master of the Devonshire Freemasons presented cheques to the deserving causes, among them, Exmouth recipients. The meeting was held at The Mount Edgcumbe Masonic Hall, Citadel Road East, Plymouth. Due to the current restrictions on numbers only 10 charities attended in person, the remainder having received their cheques by post.

Among those to benefit were Centre Stage Youth Theatre (to assist with the costs of staging youth workshops). Nominated by The Rolle Lodge No.2759 (Exmouth).

Also benefiting was the East Devon Support Group for Parkinson Disease (to offer support and assistance for those suffering from Parkinson’s Disease). Nominated by The Sun Lodge No.106 (Exmouth).

