Freemasons cash for Exmouth Gateway Club

shows Emma and Paul Baldwin of Exmouth Gateway receiving the cheque from Ian Kingsbury accompanied by W.Bro. David Bassett from The Sun Lodge No. 489. Picture:Paul Baldwin Archant

An Exmouth social group for people with learning disabilities has benefitted from a Freemasons' donation.

Exmouth Gateway Club was given £1,500 by the Devonshire Freemasons after being nominated by their local lodge.

Every spring and autumn the freemasons from across Devon meet to give support of more than £50,000 to good causes from the WAKE fund.

Members of the gateway club attended the cheque presentation held at the Exmouth Masonic Hall, in St Andrew's Road, to receive their donation.

Making the presentation, provincial grand master Ian Kingsbury said: "I am delighted that the Freemasons of Devon are able to contribute to these important local causes."

They enjoyed a buffet supper and got a chance to explore the lodge.

Members of the gateway club said the donation will allow them to carry on their work with more than 120 learning disability adults within Exmouth and the surrounding area.