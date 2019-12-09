Advanced search

Freemasons cash for Exmouth Gateway Club

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 December 2019

shows Emma and Paul Baldwin of Exmouth Gateway receiving the cheque from Ian Kingsbury accompanied by W.Bro. David Bassett from The Sun Lodge No. 489. Picture:Paul Baldwin

shows Emma and Paul Baldwin of Exmouth Gateway receiving the cheque from Ian Kingsbury accompanied by W.Bro. David Bassett from The Sun Lodge No. 489. Picture:Paul Baldwin

Archant

An Exmouth social group for people with learning disabilities has benefitted from a Freemasons' donation.

Exmouth Gateway Club was given £1,500 by the Devonshire Freemasons after being nominated by their local lodge.

Every spring and autumn the freemasons from across Devon meet to give support of more than £50,000 to good causes from the WAKE fund.

Members of the gateway club attended the cheque presentation held at the Exmouth Masonic Hall, in St Andrew's Road, to receive their donation.

Making the presentation, provincial grand master Ian Kingsbury said: "I am delighted that the Freemasons of Devon are able to contribute to these important local causes."

They enjoyed a buffet supper and got a chance to explore the lodge.

Members of the gateway club said the donation will allow them to carry on their work with more than 120 learning disability adults within Exmouth and the surrounding area.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Powell with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

2019 marks 170 years since former law maker died in Exmouth

Castle Park House in Exmouth. Picture: Daphne Barnes-Phillips

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Powell with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

2019 marks 170 years since former law maker died in Exmouth

Castle Park House in Exmouth. Picture: Daphne Barnes-Phillips

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Under-9s in latest action at Topsham

Exmouth U9 action and Coby Sharland takes the ball forward. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Exmouth Town thirds edged out at Witheridge thirds

Exmouth Town third team with Graham Winteridge who has, through his business, Delux Windows, provided the team with training tops. Graham is seen beside Town third team manager Shaune Cox (back row, left) at the formal presentation of the new tops. Picture ETFC

Exmouth Harriers pair in Telford 10k that sees 15 year record broken

(Left to right) Tom Merson, Amanda McCann and Ray Elston. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Madeira ladies prove too hot for Torquay United in Foxlands League encounter

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Morton storms to victory in December medal

Golf generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists