Freemasons' 'do one thing' and raise more than £30,000 for Deaf Academy

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 05 November 2019

The Devonshire Freemasons have donated £33,000 to the Deaf Academy. Picture. Devonshire Freemasons

A fundraising campaign to pay for vital equipment for deaf children has received a boost thanks to a freemasons' donation.

Amongst the Deaf Academy students, Steve Morton, Dr. Reuben Ayres, Clive Eden. Picture: Devonshire FreemasonsAmongst the Deaf Academy students, Steve Morton, Dr. Reuben Ayres, Clive Eden. Picture: Devonshire Freemasons

The Provincial Grand Lodge of Devonshire has given £33,380 in total to the Deaf Academy which is gearing up to move into its new multi-million pound home in Exmouth.

This donation comes as the academy and the Journal launched the 'do one thing' appeal to help reach the £250,000 fundraising target ahead of the opening of the new facility in April 2020.

The freemasons initially agreed to give £5,000 to the academy from its benevolent fund.

Following a meeting with Steve Morton, the academy's director of development, they agreed to donate a further £28,380 from the Masonic Charitable Foundation which will be used to equip a multi-sensory immersive space.

Do One Thing logo. Picture: Deaf AcademyDo One Thing logo. Picture: Deaf Academy

Dr Reuben Ayres, the Devonshire Provincial Grand Charity steward, visited the Deaf Academy to present Mr Morton and the Deaf Academy appeals manager Sarah Shaw with a certificate denoting the £28,380 donation.

Dr Ayres said: "Young people all need us to be there to help them grow for the future, none more than those with a lack of hearing who are denied the normal things we take so much for granted in the world we live in."

Mr Morton added: "We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support from the Provincial Grand Lodge of Devonshire and now the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

"Without the support of generous organisations like these we wouldn't be able to change the lives of some of the most vulnerable deaf young people in the UK.

The Devonshire Freemasons have donated £33,000 to the Deaf Academy. Picture. Devonshire FreemasonsThe Devonshire Freemasons have donated £33,000 to the Deaf Academy. Picture. Devonshire Freemasons

"Our work helps young people, who have often been isolated in the past, to access education and opportunities for development which ultimately will enable them to have more independent lives.

"The immersive room is there to help those facing the greatest challenges to benefit from our work and the freemasons have played a large part in making it a reality."

- The Journal and the Deaf Academy wants to hear from anyone who is 'doing one thing' for the fundraising campaign. Tell us about your event by emailing exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

