Exmouth Community Larder boosted by £200 donation from Rolle Lodge freemasons

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 December 2020

Exmouth Freemaoons donate funds to community larder. Picture: Clive Eden

The work of Exmouth Community Larder to feed to hungry in the town has been boosted by a donation from the town’s freemasons.

Brian Hampson, of the Rolle Lodge, presented a cheque for £200 on behalf of the masons, who meet in Exmouth, to Craig Jolly, a volunteer at the community larder.

The Exmouth Larder is a store of nonperishable food to help individuals and families experiencing a food crisis, who have no food and no money to buy food.

This is an initiative of Christians Together in Exmouth and operated by volunteers from local churches and the Salvation Army.

Due to Covid-19, they have had to deliver every food package to the homes of those in need.

It is planned to use their donation to buy ‘bags for life’, as this has proved to be the best packaging for delivery of the food.

A spokesman for the Rolle Lodge said: “This is just another example of the good work done for the community by local freemasons in conjunction with others.”

