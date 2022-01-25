Free water dispensers set up in Exmouth to cut plastic waste

Two free water dispensing points have been set up in Exmouth so that people can fill up reusable bottles, reducing single-use plastic waste.

The refill stations are near the railway station and at the Sideshore watersports centre. The pedestal units have a simple push-button actuation system to fill a bottle quickly with little waste, and provide clean, hygienic water.

Exmouth Town Council came up with the idea after setting up a working party to look at ways of cutting plastic waste. They joined forces with the county and district councils, and Sideshore, to provide the filling points for commuters, shoppers and visitors.

The Mayor of Exmouth, Cllr Steve Gazzard, said: “We’re delighted to have worked with our partners to install these water bottle filling stations and I would encourage everyone to use these units and fill their reusable bottles.

“Not only will they help us reduce single-use plastic bottles but also promote healthier lifestyles by ensuring we drink plenty of fresh clean water.”

Simon Findel-Hawkins, venue manager at Sideshore, said: “The Sideshore team are delighted to be working with the local council and community to highlight the importance of eliminating single-use plastics, which can be extremely detrimental to our beautiful surrounding environment.”

Councillor Jeff Trail BEM, Devon County Council Chairman and Councillor for Exmouth, added: “Single-use plastics are a scourge on the environment with an estimated 800 plastic bottles being thrown away in the UK every minute. Many of those bottles end up polluting the sea and endangering wildlife.

"That’s why Devon County Council phased out single use plastic food and beverage packaging in work locations, and why I’m delighted to see this new water refill station. By encouraging people to fill up it will help reduce litter particularly around the beach area. It’s good for the environment and, because it will encourage people to hydrate with water rather than with sugary drinks, it’s good for health reasons too.”

Councillor Denise Bickley, East Devon District Council Assistant Portfolio Holder for Climate Action and Emergencies said: “This is excellent news and we hope that residents and tourists alike will take advantage of the new water stations in Exmouth. ‘Stop buying drinks in plastic bottles’ is an easy pledge to make to really help our carbon footprint, and to keep plastic out of the sea. Remember drinks companies don’t make water – they make plastic bottles!”