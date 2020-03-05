Advanced search

Free train travel for those affected by Flybe collapse

PUBLISHED: 10:08 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 05 March 2020

A Flybe plane parked up. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

A Flybe plane parked up. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Customers left stranded after the collapse of Devon-based airline Flybe have been offered a reprieve by railway bosses

The airline announced in the early hours of Thursday (March 5) it had ceased trading with immediate effect and that administrators had been appointed.

All Flybe flights and those operated by sister airline Stobart Air have been cancelled.

First Rail, the company which owns First Great Western Railway and South Western Railway, has confirmed it will be offering free travel today (Thursday, March 5) for those intending to travel via Flybe.

A spokesman for the company said: "We are sorry to hear about the collapse of Flybe.

"We'd like to help those affected by offering them free travel on our services today by producing reasonable evidence of their Flybe booking to our staff.

"Flybe staff are also welcome to travel with is today if they need to, by showing their ID."

First Rail managing director Steve Montgomery said: "Our rail services connect people and communities up and down the country and as a gesture of goodwill we want to ensure that anyone who was due to travel on Flybe's grounded flights today can still complete their journey."

Most Read

Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A Woodbury woman has had three cars written off in 12 months with each of them being parked outside her house. Picture: Kim Bates

Appeal lodged over gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth

The plot at Liverton Business Park where as power plant could be built. Picture: Google

AXED – Age Concern to shut down services in Budleigh

Trustee Graham Taylor (centre) with volunteers and manager of Age Concern Janet Pester (right). Picture: Dan Wilkins

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

World War Two pilot and all round family man ‘Jack’ John Cross dies, aged 95

John Kenneth Cross has died aged 95. Picture: John and Sue Wokersien

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A Woodbury woman has had three cars written off in 12 months with each of them being parked outside her house. Picture: Kim Bates

Appeal lodged over gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth

The plot at Liverton Business Park where as power plant could be built. Picture: Google

AXED – Age Concern to shut down services in Budleigh

Trustee Graham Taylor (centre) with volunteers and manager of Age Concern Janet Pester (right). Picture: Dan Wilkins

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

World War Two pilot and all round family man ‘Jack’ John Cross dies, aged 95

John Kenneth Cross has died aged 95. Picture: John and Sue Wokersien

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Free train travel for those affected by Flybe collapse

A Flybe plane parked up. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Exmouth Town president speaks about all things Town!

John Dibsdall on the tractor rolling the Southern Road surface ahead of the Toolstation Western League Premier Division meeting with Wellington. Picture: ETFC

Cockles preparing for the visit of Camborne

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Flybe enters administration - customers advised to seek alternative travel arrangements

Flybe flight taking off Picutre: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Ultrafast broadband to be rolled out in Exmouth this summer

Jurassic Fibre CEO Michael Maltby. Picture: Astley Media
Drive 24