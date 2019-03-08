Free support on offer to fix Freeview interference in Exmouth

Elderly couple watching TV. Picture: Getty MandicJovan

New 4G mobile services have been switched on in Exmouth.

This means some residents may experience interference to Freeview, TV received via an aerial.

Signs of interference are loss of sound, pictures going blocky, freezing or the TV screen going blank or showing a 'No Signal' message.

The good news is free help is available from a company called at800.

Set-up under government direction, at800 offers support to households that rely on Freeview for their TV to resolve 4G related interference problems.

The company also offers extra support for people who are 75 years of age or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits: personal independence payments (PIPs): attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or war pensioner's mobility support.

Call 0808 13 13 800 (free from landlines and mobile) or visit www.at800.tv/contact-us for more information.