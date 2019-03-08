Advanced search

Free live screenings of ballet and opera performances at Queen's Drive Space, Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:25 10 June 2019

Gary Avis as Tybalt Alexander Campbell as Mercutio. Picture: Alice Pennefather

Gary Avis as Tybalt Alexander Campbell as Mercutio. Picture: Alice Pennefather

Alice Pennefather

They begin with The Royal Ballet's Romeo and Juliet on Tuesday, June 11, with two classic operas in July

The Royal Ballet will be bringing its critically acclaimed production of Romeo and Juliet live to the open-air Big Screen at the Queen's Drive Space next Tuesday (June 11).

The captivating tale of Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers is being staged at the Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden and filmed for broadcast live to cinemas and Big Screens such as Exmouth.

A wide range of food and drink will be on sale during the live screening, which starts at 7.30pm. Exclusive pre-screening content will begin at 7pm. Audience members are reminded not to bring their own alcohol on to the site.

Deckchairs will be available to hire, but feel free to bring your own chairs and blankets.

The production is the first live open-air screening at Queen's Drive Space this season and there are more to come, including the Royal Opera performing Carmen on Tuesday, July 2 at 7pm and The Marriage of Figaro on Tuesday 9. Both events are free.

To contact Queen's Drive Space, please email info@queensdrivespace.co.uk or call 01395 571699. You can also follow it on Facebook at Queen's Drive Space.

