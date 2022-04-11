Free holiday time activities and meals this Easter

Eligible families across East Devon will have access to free holiday activities this Easter.

Hundreds of children across Devon aged five to 16, are eligible for benefit-related free school meals, as part of Devon County Council's government-funded Holiday Activities and Food programme.

The programme is to provide free activities and healthy meals during school holidays, and the council has joined up with activity providers to arrange the activities across Devon.

Activities include a range of sports and coaching opportunities; indoor and outdoor play activities; outings to local parks and beaches; magic and circus skills; arts and crafts; music; cooking; theatre workshops; yoga and mindfulness, and a lot more.

Activities are free, and all come with a healthy meal provided.

Councillor Andrew Leadbetter, the council's cabinet member with responsibility for children's services, said: “School holidays can be difficult for some families, with added costs of food for example, and reduced incomes.

"For some, it can lead to a holiday experience gap, with children possibly more likely to feel social isolation and less likely to enjoy healthy exercise.

“We know, from our previous Holiday Activities and Food programmes, how much children and young people value this time, and we're delighted to be working with even more providers in the Easter holiday to arrange an even fuller programme.

“There are still places left for some activities, so I encourage parents of five to 16 year olds, whose children are eligible for benefit-related free school meals, to have a look at our website to see what's happening near them."

The activities are available for other children too who are considered to benefit from the programme.

For more information about the programme, eligibility, and details of what, where and when the activities are, visit our Holiday Activities and Food Programme webpage. Or email enquiries to childsc.holidayactivitiesfoodprogramme-mailbox@devon.gov.uk