Free sessions offer help with modern technology

Help is at hand in Budleigh Salterton for anyone struggling with their smartphone and intimidated by the internet.

Free drop-in sessions will be taking place at the Seachange centre every Wednesday morning from 9.30 until noon, starting on April 27.

The sessions will be run by Digital Devon, part of the Government-funded Community Renewal Fund programme. It aims to help residents use technology in their personal, social and working lives.

The team say no query is too small, and they can guide people through setting up an email address and/or a social media account, making GP appointments online, filling in online forms, online shopping, and understanding how their smartphone works. They will explain how people can use technology to keep in touch with family and friends.

For more information contact Digital Devon on 07815 014543, email digitaldevon@learndevon.co.uk, visit the Digital Devon website www.digitaldevon.org.uk or just come along to one of the sessions.