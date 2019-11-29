Advanced search

Entrance fees temporarily suspended at Exeter Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 December 2019

The stunning interior of Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Tim Pestridge

The stunning interior of Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Tim Pestridge

© www.timpestridge.co.uk

People going into Exeter over the Christmas and New Year period can visit the cathedral free of charge.

he 'entry by donation' initiative, introduced on Saturday, November 16, has already proved popular, with many shoppers at the Christmas market on Cathedral Green taking advantage of the offer.

The usual admission fee is waived, but visitors are encouraged to make a voluntary contribution to the cathedral's running costs of more than £6,000 a day.

On Saturday, November 23, more than 2,700 people went into the cathedral, more than 10 times the average for a Saturday at this time of year.

There are also signs that a broader range of people are visiting.

The Very Revd Jonathan Greener, Dean of Exeter Cathedral, said:

"There has been so much interest from new visitors, in the cathedral's long history as well as in the spiritual, musical and local community life that thrives within its walls."

The 'entry by donation' scheme runs until Sunday, January 5.

Visit www.exeter-cathedral.org.uk to find out more.

