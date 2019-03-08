Free crowdfunding workshops to be held in Exmouth and Honiton

The free sessions will be held by East Devon District Council (EDDC) to help East Devon's community and voluntary groups and other not-for-profit organisations access more than £90,000 of funding available from the council through crowdfunding.

Crowdfunding enables community groups and other not for profit organisations, including town and parish councils, to raise money online in one place to help make their project happen.

Free introduction to crowdfunding sessions will be held on:

- Monday, November 18, from 3pm to 4.30pm at Blackdown House in Honiton.

- Monday, December 2, from 5pm to 6.30pm at Exmouth Town Hall.

There are also two remaining free workshops on other aspects of crowdfunding:

- Thursday, October 31, from 3.30pm to 6.30pm - creating a video for your crowdfunding project.

- Thursday, November 7, 3.30pm to 6.30pm - marketing your crowdfunding project using social media.

Councillor Ian Thomas, portfolio holder for finance at EDDC, said: "I'm pleased that we've been able to get involved in two very worthy projects so far through Crowdfund East Devon, but we really want to receive more applications and make full use of the money we've got available.

"We've already run three free sessions introducing crowdfunding to East Devon's voluntary and community groups.

"We want to give more the opportunity to find out about crowdfunding and how it can help them."

So far East Devon District Council has funded two projects through Crowdfunder - this includes The Beer Men's Shed project, to help the mental health and isolation of men in Beer and a community waffle house in Axminster.

The aim is to create a community-owned and run space used to bring residents together to form unlikely friendships, from the oldest to the youngest, with a particular focus on those that are lonely or isolated.

Email crowdfund@eastdevon.gov.uk to book a place.