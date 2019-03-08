Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Free live concert at Exmouth Pavilion Gardens

PUBLISHED: 12:49 07 August 2019

The Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020580. Picture: Terry Ife

The Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020580. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A free jazz, blues, soul and swing day takes place at the Exmouth Pavilion Gardens on the Esplanade on Sunday, August 18.

The event is part of LED's summer season of free outdoor entertainment.

Top of the bill of live music are the Paul Strange Quartet.

There will be support from Sinatra-style crooner Lance Vernon, plus jazz and swing music from DJ Lee.

The Paul Strange Quartet, who impressed at this year's Exmouth Festival, will be playing two sets, from 3.30pm until 4.30pm, and from 5pm until 6pm, performing a range of Hammond-groove, jazz, blues and soul.

They will be playing Booker T and the MGs' Green Onions and Time Is Tight, plus standards such as Route 66, Got My Mojo Working, Tequila and What'd I Say.

They will also be performing material from Steely Dan, Ace, Randy Crawford and Boz Scaggs, along with some of their own original material.

If wet, the show will relocate to the Exmouth Pavilion.

Most Read

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

Pensioner ‘harassed neighbour with potted plant and CCTV cameras’ a court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Repair of town centre clock could cost £30,000

Exmouth's Magnolia clock, photographed at 8.55am. Picture: Paul Strange.

I’m a presenter, get me out of here – Jeremy Vine tries out Exmouth’s escape room

Jeremy Vine and his family after escaping the Sherlock Holmes-themed room in 55 minutes. Picture: Helen Tribble

Revealed – the six Exmouth phone boxes set to be removed

Six phone boxes could be set to be removed according to BT. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

Pensioner ‘harassed neighbour with potted plant and CCTV cameras’ a court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Repair of town centre clock could cost £30,000

Exmouth's Magnolia clock, photographed at 8.55am. Picture: Paul Strange.

I’m a presenter, get me out of here – Jeremy Vine tries out Exmouth’s escape room

Jeremy Vine and his family after escaping the Sherlock Holmes-themed room in 55 minutes. Picture: Helen Tribble

Revealed – the six Exmouth phone boxes set to be removed

Six phone boxes could be set to be removed according to BT. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Rawlings treble in Town Reserves double-figure midweek win

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9573. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira team set for quarter-final meeting with New Plymouth

Lee Maddicks of Redferns with the winners of the 2019 Redferns Trophy competition, Madeira. Picture: OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Teenager Billy Knightley impresses in Topsham St James 2nd XI defeat at Sidbury

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Paul Parnell triumphs in Roy Greenaway medal at East Devon

Golf club and ball

Popworld nightclub opening pushed back three weeks

Fever and Boutique Exmouth which is set to become Popworld from September. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists