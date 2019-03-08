Free live concert at Exmouth Pavilion Gardens
PUBLISHED: 12:49 07 August 2019
Archant
A free jazz, blues, soul and swing day takes place at the Exmouth Pavilion Gardens on the Esplanade on Sunday, August 18.
The event is part of LED's summer season of free outdoor entertainment.
Top of the bill of live music are the Paul Strange Quartet.
There will be support from Sinatra-style crooner Lance Vernon, plus jazz and swing music from DJ Lee.
The Paul Strange Quartet, who impressed at this year's Exmouth Festival, will be playing two sets, from 3.30pm until 4.30pm, and from 5pm until 6pm, performing a range of Hammond-groove, jazz, blues and soul.
They will be playing Booker T and the MGs' Green Onions and Time Is Tight, plus standards such as Route 66, Got My Mojo Working, Tequila and What'd I Say.
They will also be performing material from Steely Dan, Ace, Randy Crawford and Boz Scaggs, along with some of their own original material.
If wet, the show will relocate to the Exmouth Pavilion.
Comments have been disabled on this article.