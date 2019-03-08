Free Rock Choir singing session for dementia carers in Exmouth

Singing gives people a natural high and boosts mental wellbeing. Picture: Jon Robinson-Pratt Copyright © 2016 Jon Robinson-Pratt ABIPP

Carers of people with dementia are being offered a free opportunity to join a group singing session with East Devon's Rock Choir in Exmouth on Thursday, September 26.

The choir is inviting all carers to come along to one of its rehearsals.

They take place at 12.30pm at Brixington Church, and 7.30pm at Exmouth Community College sixth-form centre.

The Rock Choir is a national organisation and is making the 'free rehearsal' offer all over the country, during that week only.

East Devon Rock Choir leader Vikki Hewitt said: "Rock Choir is a great way to give yourself some quality time away from the stresses of day to day life, and I'm so happy to be able to welcome carers who do such amazing work in our communities to come and sing with us next week."

There are also rehearsals taking place in Honiton on Monday, September 23, Exeter on Tuesday, September 24, and Sidmouth on Wednesday, September 25.

For more information, visit www.rockchoir.com and to book a free place, call 01252 714276.