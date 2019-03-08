Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Calls for Exmouth Fire Station to retain its 24/seven staffing status

PUBLISHED: 12:59 15 July 2019

Counncillor Fred Caygill has been speaking about proposed cuts to fire services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Counncillor Fred Caygill has been speaking about proposed cuts to fire services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Archant

Exmouth's highly-trained firefighters do more than put out fires - that is the message from a town and district councillor.

Fire engineFire engine

Councillor Fred Caygill was speaking at a town council meeting in the wake of proposals which could see Exmouth Fire Station lose its 24/seven operation.

Three of the six possible changes being proposed by the fire service will see Exmouth, which is currently manned all hours by 'wholetime' firefighters, be fully staffed during the day with on-call crews available at night.

A seventh option will allow people to suggest a 'mix and match' of elements from the other six.

The plans have been put out for public consultation.

Councillor Fred Caygill Picture: Fred CaygillCouncillor Fred Caygill Picture: Fred Caygill

Cllr Caygill said: "As well as their primary roles of fighting fires and attending road traffic collisions, our firefighters are also trained in some specialist disciplines of swift water rescue, rope rescue and mud rescue, which is important to note as our river estuary is seven square miles and has a considerable amount of mud.

"Mud rescue capacity used to be a discipline of our volunteer coastguard rescue team but has now been withdrawn from Exmouth coastguard rescue team.

"The nearest coastguard mud rescue teams are based at Teignmouth and Lyme Regis."

Cllr Caygill said some on-duty firefighters are called upon to help paramedics to gain access to properties to allow them to attend to a patient - a function formerly carried out by the police.

All of the options put forward also include the proposed closure of eight stations across Devon and Somerset including Budleigh Salterton and Topsham.

Cllr Caygill said: "As a local man who has known many firefighters and watched the service develop over many years, I personally would like to see the station at Exmouth remain as a 24/7 station for the reasons I have stated."

A public drop-in event is taking place on Tuesday (July 23) from 3pm to 7pm at Exmouth Town Hall, in St Andrew's Road.

Anyone wanting to take part in the consultation has until September 22. The online survey is available by clicking here

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

Calls for Exmouth Fire Station to retain its 24/seven staffing status

Counncillor Fred Caygill has been speaking about proposed cuts to fire services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Annual fairy trail returns to Phear Park

Children from Withycombe Raleigh Preschool were taken on a fair trail through Phear Park. Picture: Jodie Lawrie

Water company owner denies defrauding three women

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

Calls for Exmouth Fire Station to retain its 24/seven staffing status

Counncillor Fred Caygill has been speaking about proposed cuts to fire services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Annual fairy trail returns to Phear Park

Children from Withycombe Raleigh Preschool were taken on a fair trail through Phear Park. Picture: Jodie Lawrie

Water company owner denies defrauding three women

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cullen appointed club captain at Withycombe RFC

$article.content.name

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Brixington Blues U14s end summer campaign with Newton St Cyres Tournament triumph

Brixington Blues U14s after their Newton St Cyres Tournament success. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

East Devon Golf Club into Palairet memorial trophy semi-finals after success over Honiton

The East Devon Golf Club Palairet team: Back row; Joe Sharp, Paul Mullerworth, Paul Heys, Matt Stone, Neil Sear, David Fish. Front row; Tom Peters, Jason Wride, Paul Sear, Guy Peters, Ray Dawson (match captain). Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

Recognition for Exmouth’s diamond slimmers

Winners receivimng her Diamond Member of the Year award. Picture: Lisa Boucher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists