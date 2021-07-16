Published: 6:00 PM July 16, 2021 Updated: 11:44 AM July 17, 2021

Francis Rossi, founder of the mighty Status Quo, is gearing up for a busy year which will see him make an appearance in Exmouth.

Rossi, a bona fide musical legend, will reprise a spoken word tour that was curtailed due to Covid. He will be at the Exmouth Pavilion on August 5.

The ‘I Talk Too Much’ tour will see Francis, in conjunction with the show’s host and co-author of the recent autobiography Mick Wall, discussing his illustrious career and taking questions from fans.

Rossi will share the extraordinary secrets of his 50-plus years in rock’n’roll when he takes to the stage for an intimate evening at 36 theatres across the UK.

In this explosive show, the famously indiscreet Rossi reveals the true-life stories behind his unbelievable career. Painfully honest at times, the book covers the glory years, the dark days, the ups and downs of his relationship with the late Rick Parfitt and the real stories behind the creation of some of the greatest rock music of all time.

Francis has some of the best Rock ’n’ Roll stories ever, accrued during an extraordinary life on the road. Expect laughter, revelations, tales involving some of the giants of music, exclusive video clips, snatches of classic tunes and a great night out. Rossi said: “This show is something new for me. It will be live and unscripted, so god knows what could happen! One thing's for sure though, it’ll be a white-knuckle ride for me, but fans will get a real unvarnished insight into what’s happened over the years. I’ll be taking a guitar along to demonstrate how some of those Quo classics came into being, and hopefully we’ll take a few questions from the audience too.”

Honest to a fault and always good company, ‘I Talk Too Much’ is aptly named, don’t miss Francis Rossi spilling the beans as never before!

