Four day Manorfest to be held in Exmouth this weekend

Published: 3:50 PM May 24, 2021

Exmouth residents can look forward to the town’s first festival since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic this weekend.

Due to the cancellation of the Exmouth Festival again this year, Spoken and The Grapevine are putting on a ‘Manorfest’ in Exmouth’s Manor Gardens, which the pubs have done for the past four years.

This ensures that Exmouth and the surrounding area have a festival on the bank holiday weekend.

Spoken landlord George Nightingale said: “Both Oli and I are thoroughly looking forward to the event and putting on what is probably one of the first major festivals in the area. With the cancellation of The Exmouth Festival, we felt we should take a chance on the date, with permission of the Exmouth festival organisers, to put something on.

“Covid restrictions are slowly lifting nationally and we have worked with EDDC to ensure a safe environment is created for all. There will be a number of social distancing measures in place and hand sanitisers throughout.

“The line-up is one of the best we have ever had and have incorporate a number of children's entertainers so there really is something for all over the four days of the festival.”

This will of course be a much larger event this year and so the organisers have taken over the whole of the gardens to ensure safe social distancing and a great atmosphere.

The event is taking place from Friday, May 28, from 4pm until Monday, May 31, at 7pm.

The event is free-to-attend for all and there will be live music, a food quarter and a licensed bar. The only condition is that no drinks can be brought into the premises.

There will be security throughout the event and a strict anti-social behaviour policy is in place to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

On Monday there will also be a world-record attempt from Zach Powell for juggling footballs, Zach explained: “I’m hopefully going to attempt to break the world record for juggling three footballs for the longest time, over 10 minutes, at Manorfest on Monday at about 1.30pm.

“I’ll be raising money for Heart Hero’s charity because my cousin has a child who was born with half a heart.”