FOUND: ‘Cold, tired and weak’ barn owl Gwedd is found in Exmouth after exhaustive search

Gwedd went missing from her home in Woodfield Close. Picture: Nic Gibson Archant

A barn owl which went missing in Exmouth has been reunited with her owners after an exhaustive search.

Four-year-old Gwedd, a tame barn owl from Exmouth, fled after being attacked by seagulls on February 13 and had not returned home since. The drama ensued when Gwedd was being moved between aviaries.

Her owners Nic and Andy Gibson, of Woodfield Close, had been desperately leading the search to bring Gwedd home.

Now, thirteen days since her disappearance, Gwedd and Mrs Gibson have been reunited. Mrs Gibson said: “She’s very cold, tired, weak and hungry.”

Mrs Gibson had been tracking Gwedd for several days after numerous sightings over her across Exmouth.

Shortly before Gwedd was found, a passerby snapped a picture of a barn owl wearing anklets and flying straps in Hulham Road - this was confirmed as Gwedd by Mrs Gibson.

Mrs Gibson has thanked everyone who has helped with the search.