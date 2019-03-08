Exmouth man who rose through the police ranks dies aged 54

Simon Prince, from Exmouth, served as chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police. Dyfed-Powys Police

Tributes from across the country have been paid to an Exmouth man who went on to lead one of Britain's largest police forces.

Simon Prince, who died on August 20, aged 54, following an illness, lived in Exmouth for more than 20 years before moving to Wales and joining Gwent Police in 1990.

He leaves a wife and daughter in Wales. His father, Exmouth resident Richard Prince, was formerly managing director of Exmouth Docks Company.

Simon Prince retired as chief constable of Dyfed Powys Police - the largest police force area in England and Wales - in 2016, following a distinguished career that saw him earn two royal honours.

His successor at Dyfed Powys Police, Chief Constable Mark Collins, said: "Mr Prince was a well-respected, fair and supportive chief constable who led the force through some significant changes and maintained the forces position as one of the safest places in England and Wales.

"I will be writing to Mr Prince's family to send them condolences on behalf of Dyfed-Powys Police and the force flag at Headquarters is being flown at half-mast in remembrance of Mr Prince."

Simon Prince joined the police in 1990 and spent the vast majority of his service in Gwent Police, serving in every area of the force in a variety of different roles and ranks.

In 2007, as a chief superintendent, Simon was appointed to lead the change programme in Gwent Police. His responsibilities were operational policing, crime investigation, protective services, and neighbourhood response policing.

Mr Prince attended the Strategic Command Course in 2010 and in July 2011 was promoted to the rank of assistant chief constable in Gwent where his strategic responsibilities included territorial policing, crime investigation, specialist operations and protective services.

In March 2013, he was appointed as chief constable for Dyfed-Powys Police, the first chief officer in Wales to be appointed by a Police and Crime Commissioner.

He had a BA honours degree from the University of Wales and a masters degree in business administration.

As chief constable he also held the national portfolios for wildlife and rural crime and police chaplaincy.

Mr Prince's funeral will be held on September 10 at Llantilio Crossenny church in South Wales. Donations are welcome to the Samaritans, Crisis or St David's Hospice.