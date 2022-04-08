News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Former Budleigh mayor recognised for 25 years’ service

Dan Wilkins

Published: 12:00 PM April 8, 2022
Updated: 12:50 PM April 8, 2022
Cllr Caz Sismore-hunt receiving her award recognising 25 years as a town councillor

Cllr Caz Sismore-hunt receiving her award recognising 25 years as a town councillor - Credit: Caz Sismore-hunt

A former mayor of Budleigh Salterton has been recognised for her service to the community over two-and-a-half decades. 

Caz Sismore-Hunt was presented with a 25-years' service award at the current mayor’s civic reception. 

Cllr Sismore-Hunt has actually served as a town councillor in Budleigh for 27 years but couldn’t be presented with the award two years ago due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. 

On receiving the award, she said: “It’s been an honour to serve the town and I was very proud to receive the recognition.” 

The civic reception for the current mayor Cllr Roger Sheriff was the first event of its kind to be held since before the pandemic. 

Budleigh Salterton Town Council will be holding its annual town meeting on Thursday, April 21, which is an opportunity to discover what the council has been doing for the town in the last 12 months 

The meeting will take place at 7pm in the Public Hall, Station Road. The agenda will be available from Wednesday (April 13). 

