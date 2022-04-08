A former mayor of Budleigh Salterton has been recognised for her service to the community over two-and-a-half decades.

Caz Sismore-Hunt was presented with a 25-years' service award at the current mayor’s civic reception.

Cllr Sismore-Hunt has actually served as a town councillor in Budleigh for 27 years but couldn’t be presented with the award two years ago due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

On receiving the award, she said: “It’s been an honour to serve the town and I was very proud to receive the recognition.”

The civic reception for the current mayor Cllr Roger Sheriff was the first event of its kind to be held since before the pandemic.

Budleigh Salterton Town Council will be holding its annual town meeting on Thursday, April 21, which is an opportunity to discover what the council has been doing for the town in the last 12 months

The meeting will take place at 7pm in the Public Hall, Station Road. The agenda will be available from Wednesday (April 13).