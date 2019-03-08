Former Exmouth pizza shop manager jailed for sex attack on 16-year-old girl he plied with vodka

A Domino's Pizza manager has been jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl who he plied with vodka.

Josefino Quiboloy took the 16-year-old girl back to his home in Exmouth and abused her after she collapsed on the floor of his downstairs toilet.

She had drunk so much vodka that she had been sick and was drifting in and out of consciousness when the attack took place. She recalled Quiboloy kneeling down and sexually assualting her.

Quiboloy, aged 37, now of Windham Drive, Oadby, Leicestershire, denied the charges but was found guilty by a jury at Exeter Crown Court.

He was jailed for five years and ordered to sign on the sex offenders register for life by Recorder Mr Jonathan Barnes.

Mr Joss Ticehurst, prosecuting, told the jury the 16-year-old girl had been invited to Philippines-born Quiboloy's home on a Friday night in December 2015. The court heard they both drank vodka together while watching a TV programme called Wings of Love.

Mr Ticehurst said: "She began to feel the effects of alcohol and she said she wanted to go home.

"He said he would call her a taxi in a moment and he gave her a further small amount of vodka.

"After a few moments she was sick. She says he cleaned it up and she went to the toilet where she was sat on the floor and must have fallen asleep or passed out."

The court heard the victim woke up in a state of undress and the defendant was in front of her.

Mr Ticehurst said: "She was going in and out of consciousness and recalls coming around to find him on top of her."

He called a taxi later that night and she told her parents the next day, after agonising about what to do. Quiboloy denied carrying out any sort of sexual assault. He said he had gone to check a child upstairs and returned to find the girl on the toilet floor.

He said he did not touch her sexually and helped her clean herself up and get a taxi home. He said he was shocked at the allegations.

Quiboloy was a manager at the Exmouth branch of Domino's at the time but later transferred to Torquay and then to Leicestershire as an area manager.