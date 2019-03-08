Advanced search

Former Exmouth man denies murdering young mother found strangled at her home

PUBLISHED: 10:38 16 May 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

A former Exmouth man has denied the murder of a young mother who was found strangled at her home in Exeter last month.

Jason Carr pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court by video link from the city's prison.

Carr, 35, denies the murder of mother-of-two Sarah Fuller which took place in the early of Wednesday, April 16, at the home they both shared in Chancellors Way, Whipton.

Judge Peter Johnson set a date of October 14 for a week-long trial at Exeter Crown Court and remanded Carr in custody until that date.

Sarah, whose maiden name was Dilks, was allegedly strangled and her body was found at 4.30am.

Carr was arrested outside a nearby Costcutters shop later the same morning.

Miss Jo Martin, QC, prosecuting, said inquiries are still continuing into the case, including analysis of social media accounts and mobile phones used by both Carr and Mrs Fuller.

