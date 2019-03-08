Woman jailed after biting two police officers

An 'extraordinarily damaged' drug user has been jailed after she bit two female police officers who were trying to prevent her from harming herself.

Alex Humphreys became violent after being arrested and lashed out at police.

She ripped one female officer's shirt with her teeth and bit another so hard that she broke the skin, leaving her needing hospital checks.

The court heard that her violent reaction was caused by a hatred of being in confined spaces which dates back to being locked in a cupboard and beaten by her abusive father when she was a child.

Stephen Nunn, defending, said: "She is not just claustrophobic but suffers from anxiety, depression, a personality disorder and emotional disturbance.

"She is not a bad person. She is an extraordinarily damaged person."

The 26-year-old was being arrested for breaching a community order in April when she 'kicked off'', Exeter Crown Court was told on Friday (September 27).

PCs Katie Holwill, Sarah Tong and Tim Stoner all made victim statements saying they had been frightened and upset by Humphrey's level of violence.

The two female officers said they knew Humphreys was a drug user and feared she may carry a blood borne disease.

Humphreys, of Alphington Street, Exeter, and previously of Mountain Close, Exmouth and Porter Grove, Cranbrook, was found guilty of three counts of assaulting emergency workers and one of criminal damage by Exeter magistrates.

At Exeter Crown Court, she was jailed for a total of 28 weeks by Judge Timothy Rose.

He told her: "You completely lost it when you realised you were going to be arrested. You struck out and tried relentlessly to bite PC Holwill.

"Fortunately for her, you didn't manage to."

Hollie Gilbery, prosecuting, said police went to see another resident at the house where Humphreys was living and realised there was a warrant out for her arrest.

In a victim statement, PC Holwill said: "Her relentless attempts to bite me caused me concern about what might happen if she broke the skin because I knew about her lifestyle and thought she might have blood borne viruses."