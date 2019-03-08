Advanced search

Former Coral star Bill Ryder-Jones gets behind the piano for new tour

PUBLISHED: 17:03 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 20 September 2019

Bill Ryder-Jones.

Ki Price

Having swapped psychedelic Liverpool outfit The Coral for a solo career, Bill Ryder-Jones is coming to Devon with his latest album.

The multi-instrumentalist is touring his critically acclaimed album Yawny Yawn - a piano version of last year's Yawn.

Ryder-Jones will be appearing at the Exeter Phoenix on Sunday, September 29.

"I can't remember why I thought it was a good idea to make a piano version of Yawn," he said.

"I presume at some point I felt that the original had too much pep. [It] was actually quite fun to make although I've since developed a dislike for the way my hands look".

The multi-instrumentalist, producer, string-arranger and composer has had a career spanning 15 years.

From his musical interpretation of Italo Calvino's If On A Winters Night A Traveller (If... in 2011), 2013's A Bad Wind Blows In My Heart, West Kirby County Primary (2015) and last year's Yawn, Ryder-Jones has constantly widened his scope.

Watch the video for And Then There's You here.

Get tickets for the Exeter Phoenix show on Sunday, September 29 here.

