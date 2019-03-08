Former army chief coming to Budleigh literary festival fundraiser

General Sir Mike Jackson, who will be giving a talk in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Heathcliff O'Malley Archant

A former army chief is coming to Budleigh Salterton next month to raise funds for an education programme.

General Sir Mike Jackson, whose career in the British army has spanned nearly 45 years, will discuss personal anecdotes and examples of his success and failure.

The event is being held on Saturday, November 16, to raise funds for Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival's education outreach programme.

Annie Ashworth, festival artistic director, said: "It is an honour to have General Sir Mike Jackson join us for what is sure to be a powerful and poignant evening.

"As well as our annual five-day event, Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival also offers exciting one-off events throughout the year to inspire, entertain and educate literature lovers all year round."

The talk will take place at St Peter's Church between 6pm and 7pm.

Tickets, costing £19, are available from the Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival website.