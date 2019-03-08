Advanced search

Latest The New European

Former army chief coming to Budleigh literary festival fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 October 2019

General Sir Mike Jackson, who will be giving a talk in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Heathcliff O'Malley

General Sir Mike Jackson, who will be giving a talk in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Heathcliff O'Malley

Archant

A former army chief is coming to Budleigh Salterton next month to raise funds for an education programme.

General Sir Mike Jackson, whose career in the British army has spanned nearly 45 years, will discuss personal anecdotes and examples of his success and failure.

The event is being held on Saturday, November 16, to raise funds for Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival's education outreach programme.

Annie Ashworth, festival artistic director, said: "It is an honour to have General Sir Mike Jackson join us for what is sure to be a powerful and poignant evening.

"As well as our annual five-day event, Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival also offers exciting one-off events throughout the year to inspire, entertain and educate literature lovers all year round."

The talk will take place at St Peter's Church between 6pm and 7pm.

Tickets, costing £19, are available from the Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Police locate missing Budleigh man

Kevin Wood. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Missing pensioner found

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Police locate missing Budleigh man

Kevin Wood. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Missing pensioner found

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Under-15s in County Cup action this Sunday

Rice and Price give students a lesson as East Budleigh win at University

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Former army chief coming to Budleigh literary festival fundraiser

General Sir Mike Jackson, who will be giving a talk in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Heathcliff O'Malley

Decisions on sites for more new villages or another town in Devon have been delayed until next year

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists