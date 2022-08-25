On yer bike, Santa! festive cycle fundraiser returns for 2022

The FORCE Cancer Charity Santa Cycle is back this November in Exmouth.

There is a twist this year though, the first cycle group will start at Topsham Rugby Club, the same as every year. But the second group will cycle from Exmouth to Topsham.

The festive 'two-wheeled jaunt' takes place on Saturday November 19, starting at 10am.The first group will cycle six miles from Topsham Rugby Club to Exmouth along the stunning Exe Estuary Trail, starting at 11am. Those choosing the second option will set out from Exmouth Rugby Club at 12:30pm and finish on Topsham Quay.

At each finish point, riders will join a Stuart Line Cruises boat for a trip along the River Exe, back to the town where they started.

Spaces are limited to around 100 cyclists for each direction so early booking is advised.

The cost of registration includes a Santa outfit (although you can choose to wear your own Christmas-themed costume), the return trip with Stuart Line Cruises, a mince pie and a mulled wine or soft drink. All children receive a little treat at the end.

FORCE fundraising development officer Olly Watts said: “We’re really excited to be offering a second route this year for families on this popular festive fundraiser with huge thanks to Stuart Line Cruises for making it possible.

"Increasing capacity on this unique and fun ride will help raise additional funds that will go towards supporting people affected by cancer."

Now in its tenth year, the FORCE Santa Cycle has raised more than £30,000, which has enabled the charity to continue supporting patients and their families as they come to terms with a cancer diagnosis.

The money raised will go towards the FORCE Cancer Charity, who provide free support and information to anyone affected by cancer at our centre in Exeter and at local community hospitals.

They offer counselling, group sessions, complementary therapies, benefits advice, specialist physiotherapy and exercise guidance and other health and wellbeing support. Our services are available to cancer patients and their families.

It’s £15 for adults and just £7.50 for children.

Register on the Force Cancer Charity website at https://forcecancercharity.co.uk/events-calendar/santa-cycle/