Millers Restaurant in Exmouth put up for sale

Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: Stonesmith Archant

An Exmouth restaurant has been put on the market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The interior of Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: Stonesmith The interior of Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: Stonesmith

Millers, in High Street, is being marketed by Stonesmith with a leasehold of £63,000.

A spokesman said: "This is a popular and well-regarded licensed restaurant, occupying a lucrative and prime trading position in the centre of the highly regarded coastal resort town of Exmouth, probably one of the busiest tourist locations in East Devon.

"Enjoying all the considerable commercial advantages of its excellent trading position amongst other complementary businesses, the premises are well placed to take advantage of the high footfall, with free on street parking directly to the front.

"Exmouth is a sought-after coastal resort town situated on the Jurassic Coast and designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It is also a dormitory town for nearby Exeter and has a resident population approaching 50,000, although this increases substantially during the peak holiday months. Exmouth's sandy beach has long been a well-regarded tourist attraction."

The interior of Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: Stonesmith The interior of Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: Stonesmith

The business occupies a ground floor lock up premises, which have benefitted from continued investment and expenditure, and are now purposefully fitted and equipped to a high standard throughout. The business comprises an air conditioned main restaurant area, comfortably seating 42 customers, a commercial catering kitchen fitted and equipped to a high specification, ancillary and backup facilities and a rear service yard storage area.

Millers Restaurant currently trades five night a week as a quality licensed restaurant, and offers predominately British cuisine. The spokesman foe Stonesmith said: "The business boasts strong levels of trade, through personal choice and to fit in with their lifestyle requirements, our clients have purposefully restricted the opening hours of the business.

"It has its own website which provides further background information on the business.

"The sale of Millers Restaurant is an excellent opportunity to purchase a well-regarded 'turnkey' business with an excellent reputation and undoubtedly offers tremendous potential for new owners to put their own stamp on the business and for further growth in trade."

The interior of Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: Stonesmith The interior of Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: Stonesmith

Contact Stonesmith for further details and full property details.-