Advanced search

Millers Restaurant in Exmouth put up for sale

PUBLISHED: 12:01 26 February 2020

Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: Stonesmith

Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: Stonesmith

Archant

An Exmouth restaurant has been put on the market.

The interior of Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: StonesmithThe interior of Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: Stonesmith

Millers, in High Street, is being marketed by Stonesmith with a leasehold of £63,000.

A spokesman said: "This is a popular and well-regarded licensed restaurant, occupying a lucrative and prime trading position in the centre of the highly regarded coastal resort town of Exmouth, probably one of the busiest tourist locations in East Devon.

"Enjoying all the considerable commercial advantages of its excellent trading position amongst other complementary businesses, the premises are well placed to take advantage of the high footfall, with free on street parking directly to the front.

"Exmouth is a sought-after coastal resort town situated on the Jurassic Coast and designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It is also a dormitory town for nearby Exeter and has a resident population approaching 50,000, although this increases substantially during the peak holiday months. Exmouth's sandy beach has long been a well-regarded tourist attraction."

The interior of Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: StonesmithThe interior of Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: Stonesmith

The business occupies a ground floor lock up premises, which have benefitted from continued investment and expenditure, and are now purposefully fitted and equipped to a high standard throughout. The business comprises an air conditioned main restaurant area, comfortably seating 42 customers, a commercial catering kitchen fitted and equipped to a high specification, ancillary and backup facilities and a rear service yard storage area.

Millers Restaurant currently trades five night a week as a quality licensed restaurant, and offers predominately British cuisine. The spokesman foe Stonesmith said: "The business boasts strong levels of trade, through personal choice and to fit in with their lifestyle requirements, our clients have purposefully restricted the opening hours of the business.

"It has its own website which provides further background information on the business.

"The sale of Millers Restaurant is an excellent opportunity to purchase a well-regarded 'turnkey' business with an excellent reputation and undoubtedly offers tremendous potential for new owners to put their own stamp on the business and for further growth in trade."

The interior of Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: StonesmithThe interior of Millers Restaurant in Exmouth. Picture: Stonesmith

Contact Stonesmith for further details and full property details.-

Most Read

Determined Donna puts her best foot forward for charity

Donna Wilks charity fundraiser

Wine Hub ‘ecstatic’ over business award win

Sonia Varlakhov from The Wine Hub with her Exmouth Business Award Ref exe 08 20TI 8879 Picture: Terry Ife

Solider admits to threatening customers with broken glass at Exmouth pub

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Drivers urged to take care as Devon temperatures set to plunge

Icy conditions are forecast for North Somerset overnight. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth midwife and her cousin take on marathon challenge for pre-eclampsia charity

Laura and Fraser in Neonatal Unit. Picture: Laura Doolan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Determined Donna puts her best foot forward for charity

Donna Wilks charity fundraiser

Wine Hub ‘ecstatic’ over business award win

Sonia Varlakhov from The Wine Hub with her Exmouth Business Award Ref exe 08 20TI 8879 Picture: Terry Ife

Solider admits to threatening customers with broken glass at Exmouth pub

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Drivers urged to take care as Devon temperatures set to plunge

Icy conditions are forecast for North Somerset overnight. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth midwife and her cousin take on marathon challenge for pre-eclampsia charity

Laura and Fraser in Neonatal Unit. Picture: Laura Doolan

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town latest - More postponement woe for Town as midweek cup tie is off

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Exmouth Town in Wednesday night cup action at Willand Rovers

Aaron Denny who provided assists for both goals as Exmouth Town defeated Wellington. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Mogridge stars as Exmouth Under-9s enjoy their return to action

Action from the Exmouth U9s meeting with Okehampton. Picture: RICH WEST

Exmouth Town latest - Assistant manager speaks about the win over Wellington

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Robinettes book cup semi-final berth

Drive 24