Football used in Exmouth to boost mental health

RVONE is using football as a way to boost mental health and wellbeing - Credit: RVONE

Football is being used by an Exmouth community group to boost mental health and wellbeing.

RVONE was founded by Royal Marines Sergeant Tom Merriman in 2020 with its co-director, former Royal Marine Luke Kelsall forming the organisation’s five-a-side football team last year.

Earlier this month, the team, made up of both civilians and members of the Armed Forces, took on 42 Commando in Saltash (pictured) to raise funds for RMA-The Royal Marines Charity to mark Commando 80, the 80th anniversary of the Corps adopting the Commando role.

And this Saturday, July 23, the team is playing in Budleigh Salterton FC’s five-a-side community football tournament, organised by George Pannell in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Kick-off is at 1pm and people are invited to come along and watch the action.

Luke said: “The aim of the RVONE football team is to travel and play in different areas spreading the word about mental health injuries and the work RVONE does within communities to rehabilitate the mind through functional fitness, creativity and adventure.

“The tournament is an opportunity for people to enjoy watching community football, support a great cause and we will be there to talk to people about their mental well-being – please just come and find one of us.”

To find out more about RVONE’s free social and fitness sessions visit www.facebook.com/rv.oneuk