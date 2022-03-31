News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

What a result! Girls' football teams raise £4000 for Ukraine

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:26 AM March 31, 2022
Exmouth United’s Under 11 and Under 9 girls’ teams

Exmouth United’s Under 11 and Under 9 girls’ teams with their fundraising cheque for Ukraine - Credit: Exmouth United

Exmouth United’s Under 11 and Under 9 girls’ teams raised more than £4,000 for the UNICEF Ukraine appeal by completing a sponsored 10-mile dribble challenge.  

With Exeter City player Jack Sparkes and women’s team captain Manfy Sharpe cheering them on, the girls dribbled up and down the length of a football pitch at Exmouth Community College to complete the distance. The two players joined them in a match afterwards. 

The girls also baked cakes and sold them to parents and other spectators at the challenge, collecting £200. 

Paul Baker, the under-11s coach, said: “It was so great to see the teams come together and complete the challenge. The amount of money raised is fantastic and is likely to continue going up as more donations come through. The girls are a real credit to the club, both with the amount they have raised, but also the determination to complete the challenge. We’re very proud of them all.” 

Lucy Burch, under-9s coach added: “To have Jack and Manfy there cheering on the girls definitely helped them get over the line – we’re really grateful that they gave up their time to come along, and for playing a match at the end – the girls loved it!” 

Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Racist bully avoids prison despite attacking schoolboys in parks

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
West boarded the train at Exmouth, the court was told

Man kissed and touched teens on train, court told

Paul Jones

person
Exeter Crown Court

Exeter Crown & County Court

Devon pub landlord in court for allegedly groping barmaids

Court Reporter

person
Achilleas Costa appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering a father and daughter in Wood Green

Conman jailed after duping customers out of more than £550,000

Paul Jones

person