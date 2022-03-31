What a result! Girls' football teams raise £4000 for Ukraine

Exmouth United’s Under 11 and Under 9 girls’ teams with their fundraising cheque for Ukraine - Credit: Exmouth United

Exmouth United’s Under 11 and Under 9 girls’ teams raised more than £4,000 for the UNICEF Ukraine appeal by completing a sponsored 10-mile dribble challenge.

With Exeter City player Jack Sparkes and women’s team captain Manfy Sharpe cheering them on, the girls dribbled up and down the length of a football pitch at Exmouth Community College to complete the distance. The two players joined them in a match afterwards.

The girls also baked cakes and sold them to parents and other spectators at the challenge, collecting £200.

Paul Baker, the under-11s coach, said: “It was so great to see the teams come together and complete the challenge. The amount of money raised is fantastic and is likely to continue going up as more donations come through. The girls are a real credit to the club, both with the amount they have raised, but also the determination to complete the challenge. We’re very proud of them all.”

Lucy Burch, under-9s coach added: “To have Jack and Manfy there cheering on the girls definitely helped them get over the line – we’re really grateful that they gave up their time to come along, and for playing a match at the end – the girls loved it!”