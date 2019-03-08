Food festival in Exeter over Bank Holiday weekend

Festival founder Michael Caines.

The festival founded by chef Michael Caines is a showcase for local food and drink producers, with live music and evening entertainment

Plenty to do at the food festival.

The Exeter Festival of South West Food and Drink returns to Northernhay Gardens and Exeter Castle from Saturday, May 4 to Monday 6.

The foodie spectacular features live music, chef demonstrations, artisan produce, real ales and cider, family-friendly workshops and a chance to meet the producers behind some of the area's highest-quality products.

Festivities kick off at 6.30pm on Friday, May 3 with Exeter Beats: live bands, street-food, regional drinks and a lively atmosphere. Two further Exeter Beats events will light up the courtyard on Saturday and Sunday evenings. The daytime festival opens on Saturday May 4 at 10am and continues throughout the Bank Holiday weekend.

Visitors can browse the two food and drink marquees, featuring the region's finest produce from the likes of Sharpham Wine and Cheese, Burrow Farm Food, Salcombe Gin, Georgie Porgie's Puddings, The Little Bakes Bakery, Braunton Asparagus, and many more. The Fresh at the Festival initiative, sponsored by NFU Mutual, supports new exhibitors who have only been in business for up to three years. They receive discounted participation, training and promotion. This year's exhibitors include Butter Bike Co, Cocorico, Passion for Pie, Pretty Little Pastries Ltd, Sweet Foragers and Two Drifters Brewery.

Chef demonstration at the food festival.

One new feature of the festival is the Exeter Live Better marquee, created in conjunction with Visit Exeter and Exeter City Council. This offers free demonstrations and talks on achieving a healthier and balanced lifestyle. The presenters include Snacks Made Simple, nutritious snacks to make at home demonstrated by Pod & Pea Nutrition; gluten-free cooking with Vicki Montagu aka the Free From Fairy; Fabulous Foods for Fitness by the RAF Cookery Team; Exeter Cookery School chefs making an early summer vegetable salad, and advice from former Exeter Chief and personal trainer, Tom Johnson, supported by Darts Farm's master butchers. Rock Chiropractic will be offering tips and advice on spine complaints, posture and improving health.

On Sunday, Riverford Field Kitchen will be taking over the marquee to host a Veg Adventure lunch. Tickets cost £20pp and will need to be booked in advance on the Riverford or Food Festival websites.

Exeter Beats offers a variety of music and entertainment over the three nights. Friday night will start with a DJ set from Radio Exe followed by live music from West Country band New Heroes. House DJ Kristian Nairn will play from 9.30pm until late. On Saturday, there will be sets by Devon's Conscious Club and DJ Aldo Vanucci. Later, there will be an 80s and 90s vibe, with Scott Mills (from BBC Radio 1) taking over at 9.30pm. Sunday night is aimed at students. Warming up beforehand will be local band Pattern Pusher at 7pm, followed by house sensation DJ Freejak. Nick Grimshaw (from BBC Radio 1) takes over from 9.30pm until late.

Live music at Exeter Beats.