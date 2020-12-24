Published: 12:00 PM December 24, 2020

People from MRM Design Studio with food donations for Exmouth Community Larder - Credit: MRM Design Studio

Exmouth’s community larder has benefitted from a kind-hearted gesture by a Devon business.

Doug, Simon, Mark and Emma from MRM Design Studio realised how much need there is for non-perishable items at the community larder.

They said: "It was great to meet the team and to understand the work you do.

“It is a really sobering experience to see how a foodbank like the Exmouth Larder is so heavily used.

“How fortunate the community is to have you and your team of volunteers to provide food and support.

“We will certainly pop in again and you really must give us a call if you find yourself short of anything.

“We would be more than happy to help."

Anthony Bernard, coordinator of the community larder, said: “The Larder is grateful to a whole range of donors, among whom Doug, Simon, Mark and Emma are just one example.”