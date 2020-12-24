News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Architect firm’s donation to benefit hungry families in Exmouth

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 12:00 PM December 24, 2020   
People from MRM Design Studio with food donations in the back of a car for Exmouth Community Larder

People from MRM Design Studio with food donations for Exmouth Community Larder - Credit: MRM Design Studio

Exmouth’s community larder has benefitted from a kind-hearted gesture by a Devon business. 

Doug, Simon, Mark and Emma from MRM Design Studio realised how much need there is for non-perishable items at the community larder. 

They said: "It was great to meet the team and to understand the work you do.  

“It is a really sobering experience to see how a foodbank like the Exmouth Larder is so heavily used.  

“How fortunate the community is to have you and your team of volunteers to provide food and support.  

“We will certainly pop in again and you really must give us a call if you find yourself short of anything.  

“We would be more than happy to help." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after midnight road traffic collision in Clyst St Mary
  2. 2 East Devon public toilets set to close for Christmas
  3. 3 Sponsorship for Brixington Blues
  1. 4 Relocation of Topsham fire engines completed
  2. 5 £5k boost to community organisations helping families in need this Christmas
  3. 6 East Devon to be placed in tier 2 restrictions when lockdown ends
  4. 7 Budleigh youngsters take on challenge to ‘light up’ Christmas
  5. 8 Emma Richardson: It might not be a normal Christmas, but we can still take pleasure from the little things
  6. 9 Budleigh’s Christmas lights complete after volunteer effort
  7. 10 Brixington Blues edge past Exmouth United

Anthony Bernard, coordinator of the community larder, said: “The Larder is grateful to a whole range of donors, among whom Doug, Simon, Mark and Emma are just one example.” 

Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Space for bikes, pushchairs and baggage would turbo charge Avocet Line...

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Brixington wins annual Christmas tree competition with NHS rainbow...

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

Father Christmas is Coming To Town

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

‘Yarnbombing’ of Budleigh postboxes to raise funds for local causes

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon