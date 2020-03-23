There With You - Hundreds of food items donated to isolating residents at school mufti day
PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 March 2020
Archant
Youngsters from an Exmouth primary school have used a mufti day to boost the town’s food bank.
Marpool Primary School held a non-uniform day on Friday (March 20) to mark the last time most pupils will be attending after the Government’s coronavirus advice.
Schools have been told to close to all but those who are children of ‘vital workers’ and those who have additional needs.
Instead of bringing in a pound, which is traditional for mufti days, they came to school with a selection of food products which will help Exmouth Community Larder cater for those who are self-isolating.
Among the 426 items were 65 tins of soup, 73 tins of vegetables, 23 bags of crisps and a toilet roll.
Headteacher Rachel Pattison said: “We are really proud of how much food we raised today; we raised 426 pieces of food in total.”
