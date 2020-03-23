Advanced search

There With You - Hundreds of food items donated to isolating residents at school mufti day

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 March 2020

Children from Marpool Primary School donated food items for those in self-isolation. Picture: Rachel Pattison

Children from Marpool Primary School donated food items for those in self-isolation. Picture: Rachel Pattison

Archant

Youngsters from an Exmouth primary school have used a mufti day to boost the town’s food bank.

Marpool Primary School held a non-uniform day on Friday (March 20) to mark the last time most pupils will be attending after the Government’s coronavirus advice.

Schools have been told to close to all but those who are children of ‘vital workers’ and those who have additional needs.

Instead of bringing in a pound, which is traditional for mufti days, they came to school with a selection of food products which will help Exmouth Community Larder cater for those who are self-isolating.

Among the 426 items were 65 tins of soup, 73 tins of vegetables, 23 bags of crisps and a toilet roll.

Headteacher Rachel Pattison said: “We are really proud of how much food we raised today; we raised 426 pieces of food in total.”

Most Read

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Next stop, Exmouth seafront – bid to return miniature railway to its seaside home

Henry Mock and Romy Langley with The Exmouth Express model railway train formerly of the fun park Ref exe 11 20TI 0633 Picture: Terry Ife

There With You - Chamber of Commerce webinar to support Exmouth businesses

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Former Exmouth cricketer coaching the Brazilian national women’s team

The Brazilian ladies cricket team with Liam Cook on the right of the back row. Picture: LIAM COOK

Woman and her dog in cliff rescue after using What3words app

A woman and her dog were rescued from cliffs at Exmouth on Sunday, March 22 thanks to the 'what3words' app. Picture: Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Next stop, Exmouth seafront – bid to return miniature railway to its seaside home

Henry Mock and Romy Langley with The Exmouth Express model railway train formerly of the fun park Ref exe 11 20TI 0633 Picture: Terry Ife

There With You - Chamber of Commerce webinar to support Exmouth businesses

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Former Exmouth cricketer coaching the Brazilian national women’s team

The Brazilian ladies cricket team with Liam Cook on the right of the back row. Picture: LIAM COOK

Woman and her dog in cliff rescue after using What3words app

A woman and her dog were rescued from cliffs at Exmouth on Sunday, March 22 thanks to the 'what3words' app. Picture: Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Football season over as FA declare 19/20 campaign must end immediately

A football on a pitch. Picture: Sam Cooper

Covid-19 crisis - what next for rugby with teams left in promotion/relegation limbo

Honiton rugby action

Budleigh bowlers close up shop with big ‘thank you’ to the indoor committee

Generic Budleigh bowls. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exsp 0352-31-14SH To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

Olympic Games postponed - reaction

Stevie Morrison and Ben Rhodes, 49er The Olympic games 29th July- 11th August 2012 at Weymouth, Dorset. Skandia Team GBR image. For further information please contact team.media@rya.org.uk. ??© Copyright Skandia Team GBR. Image copyright free for editorial use. This image may not be used for any other purpose without the express prior written permission of the RYA. For full copyright and contact information please see http://media.skandiateamgbr.com/fotoweb/conditions.fwx

Coronavirus: International hockey now ‘free to watch’ at home

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.
Drive 24