There With You - Hundreds of food items donated to isolating residents at school mufti day

Children from Marpool Primary School donated food items for those in self-isolation. Picture: Rachel Pattison Archant

Youngsters from an Exmouth primary school have used a mufti day to boost the town’s food bank.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marpool Primary School held a non-uniform day on Friday (March 20) to mark the last time most pupils will be attending after the Government’s coronavirus advice.

Schools have been told to close to all but those who are children of ‘vital workers’ and those who have additional needs.

Instead of bringing in a pound, which is traditional for mufti days, they came to school with a selection of food products which will help Exmouth Community Larder cater for those who are self-isolating.

Among the 426 items were 65 tins of soup, 73 tins of vegetables, 23 bags of crisps and a toilet roll.

Headteacher Rachel Pattison said: “We are really proud of how much food we raised today; we raised 426 pieces of food in total.”