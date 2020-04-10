Advanced search

Opinion

Food – a fixed point in a vastly changed world!

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 April 2020

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

Archant

Journal columnist Anthony Bernard, of Exmouth Community Larder, says with all the changes, we look for some fixed point.

Food, of course, followed by shelter. The modern world has fallen apart, many things that we relied upon are not there – with the major exceptions of the telephone, internet... and friends and neighbours!

The Community Larder immediately lost 15 volunteers ‘self-isolating’ but now have 55 new volunteers. This highlights the main thing we still have, a common bond to help one another when things get tough.

Churches closed, cutting off donation points; so people gave cash, but panic buying stopped us purchasing in bulk – converting cash into provisions! However Andrew, from the Salvation Army, has now found a way through this.

The Community Larder policy established that we should provide food to anyone needing it, including those ‘self-isolating’. Experience of Exmouth generosity tells us that people we help will be generous donors when they can afford it!

We do have good reserves and fully expect to keep going through all this, but who knows how much is needed or for how long!

We continue to open 1.30-3pm on Mondays and on Fridays for those who need to collect food, but strongly prefer to deliver to anyone with an address to avoid too many people congregating!

The Larder has reorganised into more smaller sessions, reducing the number of volunteers at any time to sort donations and purchases and packages for delivery. This safeguards volunteers while keeping things going and enables us to expand throughput if needed.

We now have an extra session on Wednesdays but it is a changing situation – with volunteer numbers growing, this may increase.

Visit www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

For help, email to help@exmouthlarder.co.uk or call 07787 882075 or 07749 322291.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

East Devon is closed – stark warning to tourists ahead of Easter bank holiday

East Devon District Council has warned tourists not to travel to East Devon this Easter Picture: Getty Images/Terry Ife

Stay away: Devon closed during coronavirus lockdown says county council

Holidaymakers and second home owners have been urged to stay away from Devon during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Roy Hughes

Coronavirus assessment centre opened for ‘targeted’ cases

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Exmouth declutter guru on how she’s adapted her business during coronavirus crisis.

Jasmine Sleigh (left) donating itesm to charity. Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Two men rescued by Exmouth RNLI

The Catamaran aground on Pole Sands, Exmouth. Picture: Lynne Tregenna Wood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Devon is closed – stark warning to tourists ahead of Easter bank holiday

East Devon District Council has warned tourists not to travel to East Devon this Easter Picture: Getty Images/Terry Ife

Stay away: Devon closed during coronavirus lockdown says county council

Holidaymakers and second home owners have been urged to stay away from Devon during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Roy Hughes

Coronavirus assessment centre opened for ‘targeted’ cases

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Exmouth declutter guru on how she’s adapted her business during coronavirus crisis.

Jasmine Sleigh (left) donating itesm to charity. Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Two men rescued by Exmouth RNLI

The Catamaran aground on Pole Sands, Exmouth. Picture: Lynne Tregenna Wood

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town back on top / Budleigh win well at Sidmouth / East Budleigh march on - matchday five results

Food – a fixed point in a vastly changed world!

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth radio station given green light to come to Sidmouth

Andy Green, ExmouthAiR Radio's founder station manager. Picture: ExmouthAiR Radio

Devon CCC 2020 Souvenir Brochure is available online

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24