Opinion

Food – a fixed point in a vastly changed world!

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard. Archant

Journal columnist Anthony Bernard, of Exmouth Community Larder, says with all the changes, we look for some fixed point.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Food, of course, followed by shelter. The modern world has fallen apart, many things that we relied upon are not there – with the major exceptions of the telephone, internet... and friends and neighbours!

The Community Larder immediately lost 15 volunteers ‘self-isolating’ but now have 55 new volunteers. This highlights the main thing we still have, a common bond to help one another when things get tough.

Churches closed, cutting off donation points; so people gave cash, but panic buying stopped us purchasing in bulk – converting cash into provisions! However Andrew, from the Salvation Army, has now found a way through this.

The Community Larder policy established that we should provide food to anyone needing it, including those ‘self-isolating’. Experience of Exmouth generosity tells us that people we help will be generous donors when they can afford it!

We do have good reserves and fully expect to keep going through all this, but who knows how much is needed or for how long!

We continue to open 1.30-3pm on Mondays and on Fridays for those who need to collect food, but strongly prefer to deliver to anyone with an address to avoid too many people congregating!

The Larder has reorganised into more smaller sessions, reducing the number of volunteers at any time to sort donations and purchases and packages for delivery. This safeguards volunteers while keeping things going and enables us to expand throughput if needed.

We now have an extra session on Wednesdays but it is a changing situation – with volunteer numbers growing, this may increase.

Visit www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

For help, email to help@exmouthlarder.co.uk or call 07787 882075 or 07749 322291.