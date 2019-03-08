Flying the Blue Flag with pride - Exmouth's beach is recognised as one of the world's best

Forget the Seychelles, Maldives or Hawaii - Exmouth now boasts one of the best beaches the world can offer!

The town's beach now flies the Blue Flag - an international award that tells the public it's one of the best beaches in the world.

Exmouth is one of 32 winners of the prestigious Blue Flag awards, which also features nearby Sandy Bay, Dawlish Warren and Westward Ho!

A total of 71 beaches in England have been awarded Blue Flags in 2019.

Exmouth mayor councillor Steve Gazzard said the beach is 'the jewel is Exmouth's crown'.

He said: "Its two-and-a-half miles of glorious sand and sea.

"It is an amazing beach that we have and its the reason that so many visitors flock to the town."

Four East Devon towns have also won a Seaside Award from charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Exmouth, Seaton, Sidmouth and Budleigh Salterton all won the accolade, which is Keep Britain Tidy's own award for the beaches that meet the very highest standards for cleanliness and facilities.

Keep Britain Tidy's chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: "Visiting beaches with the Blue Flag or Seaside Award status means beach-goers can feel more relaxed in a setting that is environmentally considerate.

"We are so pleased to announce 84 award winners in the South West. We as individuals feel emotionally connected to the environment more than ever, with so many experiencing eco-anxiety.

"Keep Britain Tidy continues to push for more environmentally responsible beaches, where visitors needn't feel this stress.

"We're incredibly pleased to have even more winners this year than last, proving the great dedication of the beach staff.

"From environmental education for the local community and ensuring responsible beach use, to cleaning regimes and an increasing number of recycling facilities, it is a full-time commitment to create beaches worthy of the awards. Thanks to the Blue Flag and Seaside Awards, visitors can be reassured their destination is cared for and they will be able to help maintain the high standards of these awards thanks to their environmental initiatives."

This year's winners will be presented with their flags at a ceremony today at The Quarterdeck in Margate.